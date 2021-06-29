(CBS4) — On Wednesday, all Goodwill retail store and outlet locations statewide will be holding open interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Goodwill is hiring for a variety of positions including:
- Donation Services & Production Associates
- Sales Associates & Cashiers
- Material Handlers & Drivers (Box Truck & CDL)
- Store Managers, Assistant Managers and Shift Supervisors
Apply online in advance to save time on Wednesday: https://goodwillcolorado.org/goodwill-jobs/.
When you arrive on Wednesday, just ask for a manager.
Goodwill offers competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, and part-time and full-time positions.