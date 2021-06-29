ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Park will feature two concerts and fireworks over Lake Estes on the 4th of July. There will also be a car show at the Estes Park Events Complex earlier in the day.
The Big Bang! Concert starts at 6:00 p.m at Estes Park Fairgrounds in the Grandstands. Admission for that show is $19, and you can get tickets at the door or in advance here. The Estes Village Band is also performing that night. It is free and starts at 7 p.m. at Performance Park.
The fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.
The city also suggests watching the fireworks from Stanley Park or along the Lake Estes Trail.
Get more information on the visitestespark.com website.