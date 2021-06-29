(CBS4) – A Colorado county has been named the second healthiest in the nation, according to U.S. News and the Aetna Foundation. Their list of the healthiest communities in the nation comes out every year, and this year Douglas County was No. 2.
Five Colorado counties in all made the Top 10:
#2: Douglas County
#5: Broomfield County
#6: San Miguel County
#7: Pitkin County
#10: Routt County
Los Alamos County in New Mexico was No. 1.
The report is based on physical and mental health statistics. This year’s took COVID-19 vaccination rates into account. It also looked at community health overall, public safety and the economy.
Nearly 3,000 communities across the nation were evaluated. The report is supposed to be used as a tool to inform people and their community leaders about best practices for better health.