LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Renaissance Festival will open this weekend for its full 8-week run. The first weekend is also children’s weekend where all children age 12 and under get free admission.
(credit: CBS)
The Colorado Renaissance Festival is returning after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Colorado Renaissance Festival celebrates its 34th season in Larkspur. The festivities include musical and comedic acts at numerous stages throughout the village along with a variety of food and beverage and over 200 artisans selling their wares in the Village Marketplace. “Sir Roderick”, Bill Brooks, performs for a large crowd in the Tournament of Skill Combat Jousting event. Kathryn Scott Osler, The Denver Post (Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Tickets are on sale now for the festival which runs weekends through Aug. 22.