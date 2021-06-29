LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) — The memorial service for Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley is being held now at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. It is being streamed now — you can watch it in the video player above.
Beesley was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on June 21. Beesley normally served as a school resource officer, but was on patrol duty for the summer.READ MORE: Glenwood Canyon Mudslides: CDOT Warns That More Heavy Rain Could Result In Further I-70 Closures
The church was filled with tributes to his life — a bicycle, skis, a drum kit and guitar.READ MORE: United Airlines Announces 3,000 New Denver Jobs, 270 New Aircraft On Order
A police motorcycle and American flags were also displayed.
Monetary donations to Beesley’s family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.MORE NEWS: Denver City Council Considers La Alma Lincoln Park For Historic Cultural District Status
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Tuesday.