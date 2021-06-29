ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A soon-to-be 9th grader in Westminster won Adams County’s “I Voted” sticker design contest. Jade Fernandez finished her 8th grade year at Silver Hills Middle School.
The county's Clerk & Recorder's office says her design was chosen out of three entries. Fernandez used the American flag, the bald eagle and the Adams County logo in her design.
Aside from the design being featured on “I Voted” stickers in the 2021 coordinated election on Nov. 2, Fernandez also won a $200 giftcard and some bragging rights.
The county started holding this contest in 2019, in which Jade's little sister, Lana, won.
Clerk & Recorder Josh Zygielbaum said that competition received more than 50 different submissions from local students.
The county expects to hold another competition if they get enough submissions. They also encourage Spanish entries.
More information can be found at AdamsVotes.com/contest.