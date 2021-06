Colorado State Legislature Makes Historic Investment In Behavioral Health CareNew laws signed by Gov. Jared Polis will make the largest investment in behavioral health care in Colorado history.

Denver Animal Shelters Seeing More Runaway Dogs Thanks To FireworksIndependence Day is right around the corner, and that means many people are planning to go see the fireworks or set them off on their own.

Facebook Lawsuit Involving Colorado Thrown OutColorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined other states in an effort to break up Facebook, but the lawsuit was thrown out.

Colorado Attorney General Looks For Progress After JUUL SettlementAfter an e-cigarette company and the state of North Carolina settled on a lawsuit for $40 million, Colorado’s top law enforcement official says a similar case is proceeding.

Repeat Mudslides Threatening Glenwood Springs Water SupplyThis week could be a patchwork of openings and closings along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, and now residents in the area are learning how to deal with not an interruption in travel, but basic water.

Wade Phillips Reflects On Demaryius Thomas' Career In Orange and BlueFormer Broncos Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips was our guest for A Few Extra Minutes

