WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County man faces several charges after police say he stole a tow truck on Monday and crashed into multiple vehicles, including one driven by a Greeley police sergeant. Rudy Salazar, 37, was eventually arrested after officers say he crashed into the security gate control panel to the Greeley Police Department headquarters.
Weld County dispatchers received reports of the stolen tow truck hitting multiple vehicles around 8 a.m. Investigators say Salazar drove north to Greeley and then east on 10th Street.
“Between 37th and 32nd avenues, Salazar pulled into oncoming traffic and struck multiple moving vehicles, including one driven by an employee of the Weld County District Attorney’s Office,” said Joe Moylan, spokesperson for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
Salazar continued driving east to the Greeley Police Department headquarters where he allegedly crashed into a sergeant leaving the facility in their personal vehicle. Neither the sergeant nor the Weld County employee were seriously hurt, according to police, but one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.
After crashing into the security gate control panel, police say Salazar got out of the tow truck and ran. He was caught by Greeley officers and booked into the Weld County Jail on five counts of first-degree assault, one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of violating the conditions of his parole, all felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.