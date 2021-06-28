GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The moment mud started cascading down Glenwood Canyon, Christopher Johnson was ready to record as he and other rafted on the Colorado River. The group watched as the relentless rain washed mud and debris onto Interstate 70 while drivers were still traveling.
The interstate was eventually closed in both directions for about 25 hours. It was the second time the section on highway was closed because of a mudslide.
County officials say the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar is prone to flooding. The wildfire started on Aug. 10, 2020 and was declared 100% contained on Dec. 18. It burned 32,631 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon.
Sunday’s main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas. On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday’s highway closure lasted several hours.
No injuries have been reported due to the mudslide.