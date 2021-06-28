CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies may not get a starter in this years’ All-Star Game in Denver, but hometown fans will have a reason to cheer. Shortstop Trevor Story announced on Monday that he will hit in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on July 12, 2018. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Story made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday morning.

Story will join Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini as the only confirmed participants so far. So far in 2021, Story is hitting .254 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs.

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 12th at 6 p.m.

