DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies may not get a starter in this years’ All-Star Game in Denver, but hometown fans will have a reason to cheer. Shortstop Trevor Story announced on Monday that he will hit in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.
Story made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday morning.
Story will join Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini as the only confirmed participants so far. So far in 2021, Story is hitting .254 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs.
The hometown hero! @Tstory2 has announced that he will be participating in the #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/SSgiNY1o7I
— MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2021
The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 12th at 6 p.m.