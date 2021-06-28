Colorado Doctor: Easily Transmissible Delta Variant Is A 'Great Masquerader'CBS4's Medical Editor says the Delta variant is so dangerous because of how subtle your symptoms can be compared to other strains of the coronavirus.

Former Ridgway Doctor Loran David Sherwood Banned From Profession After Prescribing Opioids Without LicenseLoran David Sherwood reached an agreement with federal prosecutors this month to pay a $21,000 penalty and never apply for a medical license in Colorado or any other state, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced.

Updated Vaping Ordinance Takes Effect In Boulder CountyBoulder County's new vaping ordinance is now officially in effect.

Child Psychologist From Douglas County Is This Week's $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayA child psychologist is the state's fourth $1 million winner in a lottery that's hoping to inspire more Colorado residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

District Attorney Creates A 'Lifeline' For Kids Struggling With Mental Health IssuesA pandemic and two mass shootings in three months have taken a toll on Coloradans' mental well-being, and now one district attorney is taking action.

Race To Vaccinate Teens Against COVID UnderwaySporting events may be one way to target students who haven't been vaccinated. But for many competitors at the Colorado High School Track and Field Championship, they got their shots long ago to be in top condition.