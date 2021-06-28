EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Sylvan Fire have managed to gain more containment while keeping the fire at bay. They have 19% of the fire contained as of Monday afternoon.
The fire remains at 3,775 acres. They credit days of steady rain in helping get more control.
New firefighters have also arrived to help, and two more hotshot crews are expected soon, fire officials say. There are a total of 361 firefighters at the scene now.
Parts of the White River National Forest remain closed, but crews say some people are ignoring those closures.
"They've either come in on a trail where we didn't have staffing to keep them out, or they've slipped around a gate," White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliam said. "All of a sudden they just show up with the firefighters."
So far, people who aren’t allowed hasn’t created any major hazards, but Fitzwilliam and other fire managers are concerned.