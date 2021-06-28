DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies welcomed fans back to full capacity Monday, calling it, Opening Day 2.0.
“Very excited! 10 out of 10,” Emily Steavenson, a Rockies fan said.
Coors Field hasn’t been at full capacity since 2019, and fans have missed the crowds.
“It’s not just a portion of people who can come, it’s everybody is welcomed,” Steavenson added.
Though the first official home opener was on April 1, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 21,000 fans were allowed inside.
“It’s really sad to see so many open seats when there are so many people who want to go to the game,” Diane Roth, another fan said.
From here on out, players will be playing for a much more packed stadium, something businesses like Tom’s Watch Bar, at the newly finished McGregor Square has been waiting for.
“You’ll see whenever the sea of purple comes walking right down here, we want to be a great place for people to come,” Kent Hutchison, Tom’s Watch Bar General Manager.
Nearly everyone CBS4 talked with has been waiting for this day.
“They’re going to destroy them, ” Mason Gaffney, a young fan predicted.
For the first time in franchise history, we have won two "Opening Day" games in one season 😉 pic.twitter.com/GsBU80klEX
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 29, 2021
Somehow it came true Rockies shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Though seats did not sell out, the possibility that they could later in the season is now on the table.
The MLB All-Star Game is just days away, and Colorado’s hometown hero Trevor Story announced he will play.