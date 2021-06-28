EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent rainfall has really helped firefighting crews get control of wildfires around Colorado. A lot of the active flames are knocked down now at the site of the Sylvan Fire in Eagle County.

The area is still closed while crews continue to work on containment of the 3,775 acre fire, but unfortunately some people are ignoring those closures.

“They’ve either come in on a trail where we didn’t have staffing to keep them out, or they’ve slipped around a gate,” White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliam said.

“All of a sudden they just show up with the firefighters.”

Fitzwilliam says people aren’t seeing smoke so they think it’s okay to bypass roadblocks.

“There are hundreds of firefighters with trucks and aircraft and all kinds of equipment that are trying to do their job,” he said.

So far the arrival of people who aren’t allowed hasn’t created any major hazards, but Fitzwilliam and other fire managers are concerned.

“And the firefighters call it in and say ‘Hey, there’s a recreationist up here, there’s a person on a mountain bike up here.”

It slows down the important work to contain the wildfire.

“There’s a lot of fuel in there and it takes more than an inch or so of rain to put it completely out,” Fitzwilliam said.

Fire crews may be at the site of the fire through the 4th of July holiday weekend.

“It’s the thing that we keep on having to remind people — we recognize everyone wants to get outside, we recognize everyone wants to see their favorite part of the forest, just give us a little time.”

The fire is burning about 15 miles south of Eagle. It was first reported on June 20.