(CBS4/AP) – A portion of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed following a series of mudslides triggered by rainfall over the weekend near where a wildfire burned last year. The Grizzly Creek Fire started in August 2020 and burned in many parts of the steep canyon; erosion in the burn scar is now a concern.

While eastbound lanes of I-70 from Rifle to Dotsero were expected to open later in the day Monday thanks to cleanup work overnight, there is no estimate for when westbound lanes of the highway will reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Drivers should expect dusty conditions in the canyon when the roadway reopens.

To get around the closure, officials provided an alternate route for drivers which takes them up through northern Colorado. It will add approximately 2.5 hours to your drive:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.

I70 continues to be closed. Please use the suggested alternative routes and be patient and safe. https://t.co/bjnHjLN7U6 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 28, 2021

For drivers who choose a different route to the south, Colorado State Patrol reminded drivers it is illegal to drive a vehicle longer than 35 feet over Independence Pass. Violators could face $1,100 in fines.

The largest of the mudslides that happened on Sunday along Colorado’s main east-west highway flowed down the same drainage as the one that happened Saturday along the burn scar.

The wildfire started on Aug. 10 and was declared 100% contained on Dec. 18. It burned 32,631 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon.

Sunday’s main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas.

On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday’s highway closure lasted several hours.

Travelers may have to expect on-and-off closures of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon when rainfall is expected in the area this summer, Kane Schneider, a CDOT transportation maintenance employee, said.

