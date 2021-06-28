(CBS4) – People who want to celebrate Indepence Day in Larimer County can do so at the Ranch Events Complex on the 4th of July. There will be a drive-in fireworks show there for the second straight year. It’s an event that Fort Collins and Loveland are putting on jointly.
Entry is free. Vehicles can make their way in through the south entrance starting at 6 p.m.
Food trucks will be on site and the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.
Officials shared the following information about the event:
Adjacent properties should be available as alternate viewing locations. Visit parking lots outside of the Ranch first, as wait times for entry and exit will be significantly less.
Get more information at lovgov.org.