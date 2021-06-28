DENVER (CBS4) – A record-setting heat wave gripped western Canada and the northwest United States over the weekend. The hot weather inside a large ridge of high pressure prompted excessive heat warnings to be issued as far north as the Arctic Circle.

As cities and town under the ridge smashed all-time record high temperatures it was a much different story in Colorado. Cool and moist air flowing from the Gulf of Alaska, up and around the hot ridge of high pressure and then down into Colorado kept the state unusually cool with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Lytton's official high temperature today June 27, 2021 is 46.6 C. Lytton BC now holds the record for Canada's all time maximum high. The previous record was 45.0 C set on July 5, 1937 at Yellow Grass, and Midale, SK. — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 28, 2021

The dome of high pressure allowed a slew of new record highs to be set over the weekend, including the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada. The small village of Lytton, located in British Columbia, hit 116 degrees on Sunday afternoon. To put that into perspective, over 1,000 miles to the south, the high on Sunday was just 113 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona.

The temperature in Lytton beat Colorado’s all-time record high by one degree. Our current record is 115 degrees set just a few years ago at the John Martin Dam on the southeast plains. Prior to that the all-time record was 114 degrees set in Las Animas on July 1, 1933, and again in Sedgwick on July 11, 1954.

The intense heat in western Canada was also felt in the northwest United States. Cities including Seattle and Portland both set new all-time record highs on Sunday. The hot weather was expected again on Monday with some slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast starting Tuesday. Below is a list of selected high temperatures on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest.