ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police wants residents to be aware of road closures ahead of Officer Gordon Beesley’s procession and funeral on Tuesday. The funeral is only open to invited friends and family, but the public can show their support by safely standing along the procession route.
The procession is scheduled to being at 8 a.m. at Interstate 25 and Highway 7 in Thornton. It will travel west on Hwy 7 then north on 119th Street to South Boulder Road. It will then travel west on South Boulder Road to Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Tuesday.
Beesley was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on June 21. Beesley normally served as a school resource officer, but was on patrol duty for the summer.
Monetary donations to Beesley's family may be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.
John “Johnny” Hurley also died. Police describe him as a hero as he ran out of a business to stop the suspect during the shooting. Police say Hurley shot the suspect, picked up his weapon and was later shot by an Arvada police officer.