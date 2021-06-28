ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Park will feature a band concert and fireworks over Lake Estes on the 4th of July. There will also be a car show at the Estes Park Events Complex earlier in the day.
The Big Bang Concert will be performed by the Estes Village Band. It is free and starts the Estes Park Fairgrounds in the Grandstands at 7 p.m.
The fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.
The city also suggests watching the fireworks from Stanley Park or along the Lake Estes Trail.
Get more information on the visitestespark.com website.