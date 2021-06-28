DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is stuck in a cool and unsettled weather pattern right now. While it may not be ideal for outdoor summer fun it has been a huge blessing for the wildfire situation. Even if you’re not seeing a lot of rain the cooler temperatures and higher levels of humidity help the situation.

If we see measurable rain today at Denver International Airport it will be the 5th day in a row to see precipitation. The totals have been relatively light each day but some parts of metro Denver have seen 2 inches or more since Friday.

Temperatures have been running below normal for most of the state since last Thursday and that trend will continue for at least the next three days. But because it was so hot earlier in the month the average June temperature is still above normal in many places, including Denver, as seen below.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s and 70s just about statewide expect on the Western Slope where we’ll see some 80s. The highest mountain locations will top off in the 40s and 50s.

The warm air in extreme western Colorado today will creep to the east over the next several days. In Denver the high will climb back into the 80s in time for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.