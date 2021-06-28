CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Denver News, MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Two road closures are planned this week in downtown Denver for events leading up to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. Starting on Wednesday, 14th Street will be closed from Stout to Welton Streets and Welton Street will be closed from 12th to 14th Streets.

(credit: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The closures will allow crews to set up for Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center. The event opens on July 9 and will include giveaways and autograph opportunities for fans of all ages.

The road closures will through 6 p.m. on July 16. Alternative travel routes are advised. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, visit mlb.com/all-star.

