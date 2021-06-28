DENVER (CBS4) – A historic mansion in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is about to get a makeover. A renovation project is planned for the Tears-McFarlane property, located on the northern edge of Cheesman Park.

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, City Street Investors and Semple Brown Design have teamed up to construct a freestanding café next to the historic mansion, which will replace an annex built in the 1980s. Designers say the café will feature a conservatory design and garden terrace where residents can meet for coffee and casual meals.

“The Tears McFarlane Mansion will be transformed into a space that captures the spirit of Cheesman Park, the people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods and visitors who want to enjoy part of Denver’s history,” said Travis Leiker, President and Executive Director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods.

The renovation project will also add meeting rooms on the main and lower levels of the home where people can work and hold meetings. Officials plan to release more details about this phase of the project this summer with work planned later this year.

“The Georgian style Tears McFarlane Mansion evokes the history surrounding the development of Cheesman Park and the progression of development moving east from downtown at the turn of the century. It embodies the bold spirit of Denver when the city was still in its infancy,” said Sarah Semple Brown, Principal, Semple Brown Design.

The project is part of a non-profit/private partnership between Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and City Street Investors. For more information, visit chundenver.org/tearsmcfarlanehouse.