DENVER (CBS4) – Before the pandemic, Denver’s Pride Festival was one of the biggest in the country. This year things looked a little different, but plenty were happy to finally be able to celebrate in person.

“It’s been phenomenal. We don’t care that it’s wet. We spent most of it inside, and we’ve been so happy everyone out here is super friendly,” G Inguanta said.

That’s what it should be like, but last year the pandemic halted almost all festivities put on by The Center on Colfax, an LGBTQ community nonprofit.

“After a year of just being isolated, it just feels really nice to be back with people like me,” Joe Foster, The Center’s VP of Development and Communications.

The event has been a huge moneymaker for businesses, and this year some business owners didn’t know what to expect.

“Oh my God, it’s mind blowing actually,” Jody Bouffard said.

The return is helping Bouffard’s Blush & Blu Bar thrive. It’s been an LGBTQ community staple for years.

“To be honest with you I’ve been in the lesbian bar community for 26 years, and it was always my dream to open up my own place. So at 28, when I was able to open up my own place, I never thought or imagined in a million years I would be one of the last 15 in the country,” she explained.

Bouffard is celebrating not only pride, but the opportunity to bounce back.

“We’ve been laughing since we got here, until this very moment, we are so happy that Pride is happening right now,” Inguanta added.

To say that Pride was missed is an understatement. Some business operators are already making plans for an even bigger celebration next year.