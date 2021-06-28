DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers at Denver International Airport have a new dining option. Snooze A.M. Eatery opened on Monday in the center of Concourse B on the mezzanine level.

The restaurant will be open daily with classic breakfast items along with new dishes created just for DIA travelers, such as the Breakfast Brioche Burger and the Kale ‘n’ Grains Avocado Salad. The restaurant also expanded its beer and wine list to accommodate afternoon diners.

“As an international airport, it’s important that passengers who land at DEN have an authentic Denver experience,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “What’s more Denver, and more delicious, than Snooze? A local eatery hot-spot people will gladly wait in line for, me included! We are elated to welcome Snooze to the DEN family.”

Founded in Denver in 2006, Snooze is a popular brunch spot with locations across the front range and Colorado Springs. The restaurant at DIA includes more than 30 tables and a 30-seat bar.

“It means a lot to us to be given the opportunity to establish a location within Denver International Airport, where travelers from all over the world will get to experience Snooze, many for the first time,” said David Birzon, CEO of Snooze. “We’re looking forward to wowing guests with our take on breakfast classics, and providing them with a sense of community and comfort even with the hustle and bustle of travel at a busy hub like DEN.”

Snooze is currently hiring to fill new positions at the airport. To apply, visit jobs.flydenver.com.