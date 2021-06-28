(CBS4) – One of the greatest wide receivers in Denver Broncos history has called it a career. Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after a 10-year playing career.

“I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” Thomas said.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco.” pic.twitter.com/Q6nNrxc59B — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2021

Thomas, 33, was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft, leaves the NFL as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver in franchise history. He was selected to five Pro Bowls, won two AFC Championships, and Super Bowl 50. The Broncos will celebrate Thomas’ career during the team’s regular-season home opener against the New York Jets, the last team Thomas played for, on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Empower Field at Mile High. He will serve as an honorary captain and be recognized on the field with a video tribute of his career.

“Demaryius had an incredible NFL career and was such a big part of everything we accomplished during his many years as a Bronco,” said John Elway, Broncos President of Football Operations. “D.T.” was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position. The combination of his size, speed, strength, and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius’ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50.”

Thomas finished his career third in the franchise in receptions (718), second in receiving yards (9,814 yards), first in 100-yard receiving games (36), and second in receiving touchdowns (66). From 2012-15, he had 90 receptions and 1,300 receiving yards each season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice as the only players to reach those marks in four consecutive seasons. He was also the third Bronco to make five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Two plays ring in the minds of Broncos fans when looking at Thomas’s career. The first was in 2011 when Tim Tebow connected with Thomas on an 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in overtime of the AFC Wild Card Game.

On this day in 2011, @TimTebow stunned the football world with an 80-yard game-winner to Demaryius Thomas. What a time. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/b9j184Hjex — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 9, 2020

The second was catching Peyton Manning’s 509th career touchdown pass in 2014, surpassing Brett Farve to set the all-time passing touchdown record.

“Move over, Brett Favre and make room for the new king!” We still get chills watching Peyton Manning throw “509.” pic.twitter.com/zcNJMYqsew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 24, 2020

Denver Broncos Receiving Leaders (Postseason Included)

Receptions

1. Rod Smith – 898

2. Shannon Sharpe – 722

3. Demaryius Thomas – 718

4. Lionel Taylor – 543

5. Ed McCaffrey – 498

Receiving Yards

1. Rod Smith – 12,249

2. Demaryius Thomas – 9,814

3. Shannon Sharpe – 8,944

4. Lionel Taylor – 6,872

5. Ed McCaffrey – 6,690

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Rod Smith – 74

2. Demaryius Thomas – 66

3. Shannon Sharpe – 57

4. Ed McCaffrey – 48

5. Haven Moses – 46