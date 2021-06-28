CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City Police officials say one of their officers shot and killed a suspect on Monday. Officers responded to an area near 75th Avenue and Highway 85.

Images from Copter4 showed some homes.

Police say they responded to a call about an altercation between family members. They say a man came at them with a knife.

At least one officer fired their weapon, and the suspect died at the hospital.

More details about the situation were not released.

