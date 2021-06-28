CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock’s fireworks will be launched from the top of Santa Fe Quarry Mesa this year. The scheduled start time is approximately 9:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Quarry Mesa is located just south of The Meadows, above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course. The show should be visible across Castle Rock and “throughout the I-25 corridor,” according to city officials.
The city says there will be “a three-shot salute five minutes before the show and then another three-shot salute one minute to the start.”
The following are the suggested viewing sites:
– Castle Rock Service Center (4175 N. Castleton Court)
– Castle Rock Recreation Center – lower lot (2301 Woodlands Blvd.)
– Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course (2156 Red Hawk Ridge Dr.)
– Butterfield Crossing Park – south side (3952 W. Butterfield Crossing Dr.)
– Bison Park (1390 Clear Sky Way)
– Castle North Park (801 Canyon Dr.)
– Deputy Zack S. Parrish III Memorial Park (2020 Fiddle Rd.)
– Festival Park (300 Second St.)
– Metzler Ranch Community Park, 4175 Trail Boss Dr.)
– Pedestrian bridge over Wolfensberger Road
Get more information at the crgov.com website.