WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – After several hours of SWAT negotiations, Westminster police arrested a man they say stabbed and killed someone. Officers responded to a home on 118th Place near Lowell Boulevard at around 1:15 p.m.
They say a witness saw the suspect stab the victim, and the victim was found lying on the front porch of the home. Officers arrived and moved the victim to be taken to the hospital.
The victim later died.
Officers say the suspect went back inside the home before officers arrived and refused officer’s commands to come out.
A SWAT team was called in, and officers evacuated residents who live in the immediate area. A “Code Red” shelter-in-place alert was sent to other neighbors.
At around 8 p.m, negotiators got a response from the suspect who then exited the home. They say Kenneth Sargent, 59, surrendered peacefully.
Sargent now faces a first degree murder charge. His criminal background only shows a misdemeanor case in 2019.