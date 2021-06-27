DENVER (CBS4) – Potholes are being filled and fences are replaced as part of Major League Baseball’s goal to improve community ballparks across the country. The league is making sure one Denver high school will experience the joy of the game again on their home field.

MLB and the Colorado Rockies put together the 2021 All-Star Legacy initiative, which includes community enrichment projects and financial donations that will impact thousand of families and children throughout Denver. MLB and the Rockies donated about $5 million and one of the projects was improving the baseball and softball fields at John F. Kennedy High School.

This news was a lifeline for John Andrew who is a proud graduate of Kennedy High School and the Director of Athletics for Denver Public Schools.

“I’m green and blue all the way through,” Andrew said. “I love this school district.”

His love was put to test when he looked at the baseball field two years ago. Seeing holes pothole on the field and on the pitching, mound made him consider closing the field.

“Right out in front of the pitcher’s mound there’s a gigantic hole, and that’s one of the biggest concerns,” he said.

The safety concerns were enough for Andrew to condemn the baseball field for the last two years. The Kennedy Commanders played their last two baseball seasons all on the road, putting up a 4-6 record this season.

Under MLB’s All-Star Legacy initiative, the donated funds will help renovate the Kennedy’s baseball field as well as make major upgrades to the softball field. Community members also helped to breathe new life onto the field by pulling weeds and helping to raise the field.

The field will be complete by July 9 when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will tour the facility.

“I’m proud of this. I’m proud of this area. I’m proud of this neighborhood. I’m proud of DPS.”

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be on July 13 at Coors Field.