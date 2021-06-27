CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Eagle County News, Flash Flood Warning, Garfield County News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs is closed in both directions for the second day in a row on Sunday due to a land/mudslide. A flash flood warning is in effect for Eagle and Garfield counties until 6:30 p.m.

A sign indicates the exit to Glenwood Springs and Aspen in Colorado on Interstate 70 (credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Garfield County authorities announced the closure between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs at around 4:30 p.m. They later said another mudslide is to blame.

On Saturday, a mudslide reportedly 7 feet deep closed both directions of the interstate in the same exact area.

The slide occurred at the base of the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

The interstate was closed for several hours on Saturday night.

