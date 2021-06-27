GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs is closed in both directions for the second day in a row on Sunday due to a land/mudslide. A flash flood warning is in effect for Eagle and Garfield counties until 6:30 p.m.
Garfield County authorities announced the closure between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs at around 4:30 p.m. They later said another mudslide is to blame.
I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 and 133 both directions, Main Glenwood Exit and Dotsero, due to a land/mud slide.
— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 27, 2021
On Saturday, a mudslide reportedly 7 feet deep closed both directions of the interstate in the same exact area.
The slide occurred at the base of the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
Flooding rains hit Grizzly Creek Burn Area near Glenwood again! Another half inch to inch of rain possible may cause problems on I-70 again! #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/ArzyDyAaA4
— Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) June 27, 2021
The interstate was closed for several hours on Saturday night.