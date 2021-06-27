JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were taken to a trauma center after at least two vehicles crashed on Bear Creek Road. Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the crash between Idledale and Kittredge at around 2:30 p.m.
A pictures shared by CSP shows a motorcycle on its side and heavy damage to the front of a truck.
CSP officials tell CBS4 a motorcycle traveling west reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with the truck. Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.
A passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. CSP says a Denver Fire paramedic and others stopped to help immediately after the crash.
Investigators say speed is not a factor.
The road was closed for about an hour and has since reopened.