EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters at the Sylvan Fire burning in Eagle County have been getting some help from Mother Nature the past two days. The fire has burned 3,775 acres, and while crews haven’t been able to post any containment, they say they are still making progress.
"A section of fireline is not called contained until fire supervisors are confident the fire will not cross it. More work needs to be done to fully secure and monitor the lines, but look for containment to start increasing in the coming days," fire officials stated on Saturday morning.
The fire is burning about 15 miles south of Eagle. It was first reported on June 20.
Officials say they saw about a tenth of an inch of rain on Friday. The chance of rain will gradually evaporate this weekend. Crews expect warmer, drier conditions next week.
Parts of the White River National Forest remain closed, but Red Table Road and the Basalt to Gypsum trail system recently reopened.
Fulford, Yeoman and Hat Creek are now downgraded to a pre-evacuation status according to information from Eagle County. Pre-evacuation orders for Salt Creek, Bruce Creek and Frost Creek have been lifted.
Hardscrabble remains under a mandatory evacuation order and is closed at this time.