SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Quandary Peak was by far the most hiked 14er in Colorado in 2020 according to data gathered by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. The group’s new report states the number of people climbing Colorado’s famed peaks rose by 44% to 415,000 hiker use days.
In 2019, Colorado saw 288,000 hiker days, lower than 353,000 in 2018 due to an unusually active avalanche season.READ MORE: Dedicated Numbers To Report Illegal Fireworks Aim To Help Emergency Calls Get Through
CFI says Quandary Peak overtook Mount Bierstadt as the most-climbed 14er last year by about 11,000 hiker days.
Summit County Rescue Group says having the most popular 14er in the state is not necessarily a good thing. They say they had 18 calls for help on the peak compared to the 15 calls they’ve had so far this year.READ MORE: Denver Pride Celebrations Offer 'Chance To Be Our Authentic Selves'
Last month, land managers for the Quandary Peak area discussed short-term solutions to the overcrowding.
MORE NEWS: Mudslide Forces Closure Of I-70 Near Glenwood Springs