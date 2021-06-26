RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Oil Springs Fire burning in Rio Blanco County now sits at 12,707 acres. The fire is 8% contained as of Saturday morning.
Fire officials say Highway 139 is back open, but both County Roads 116 and 113 are still closed. They ask drivers to be vigilant of firefighters in the area as they are still using the highway.READ MORE: 91-Year-Old Colorado Man Finally Celebrates PRIDE As An Openly Gay Man
Despite muddy conditions on Friday, crews were able to increase containment on the south side of the fire. Between a quarter and half of an inch of rain fell in the area in the last 24 hours.READ MORE: Thousands Expected At Denver Pride This Weekend
Crews expect drier and slightly warmer conditions on Saturday. The will work on the northwestern edge toward Texas Mountain.MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Continued Cool With Another Chance For Showers And Storms
All evacuations have since been lifted. Lightning caused the fire on June 18.