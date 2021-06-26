GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mudslide closed part of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero on Saturday afternoon. Garfield County officials say both east and westbound lanes are closed.

Garfield County Sheriff’s officials say the mud is seven feet deep in the westbound lanes and could creep into the eastbound lanes. They expect the closure to last for several hours, but did not give a specific time frame.

I-70 is closed at mile-marker 109 mm to 133 mm EB, east bound lanes closed due to a land/mud slide. — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 26, 2021

Lanes heading east between mile markers 109 and 87 are closed, while lanes going west are closed between exits 133 in Dotsero to exit 116 in Glenwood Springs.

I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 133 – Dotsero and Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs. Closed due to a mudslide. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/CIdTyY2c8U — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021

Details about the mudslide, whether anyone was hurt, or how long the closures will last were not immediately given.

The area has been of concern because of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and the potential for flash flooding. Colorado State Patrol says debris from the burn scar caused the closure on Saturday.

There is a flash flood warning for Eagle and Garfield counties until 5:45 p.m.

CDOT closed rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon on Saturday at around 2:45 pm.

❗️UPDATE – Due to a Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon are CLOSED. CDOT crews will be on standby. Updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6. https://t.co/83PDqGcxGL pic.twitter.com/LDrbTZRv9j — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021

CSP reminds drivers it is illegal to drive a vehicle longer than 35 feet on Independence Pass. Violators could face $1,100 in fines.

They provided an alternate route for drivers which takes them up through northern Colorado.