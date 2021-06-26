DENVER (CBS4) – Afternoon showers and thunderstorms dropped heavy rain across parts of Colorado on Friday. Some of the highest totals were reported on the south side of metro Denver.

We’ll see another round of showers and storms today and the state remains under the influence of a trough of low pressure. Surface wind patterns will remain out of the north which will keep temperatures below normal for most of the state this weekend.

Because it won’t be as warm this afternoon for most areas we don’t think we’ll see storms reach the intensity they did on Friday. For the most part rain should be light. You may want to keep an umbrella handy just in case you get caught outside as showers and thunderstorms pass through the region.

The warmest weather this weekend will be in extreme western Colorado where highs should climb into the 80s. The rest of the state will be in the 60s and 70s but above 10,000 feet it will be colder with highs in the 40s and 50s.

This pattern sticks around for the next few days as you can see below in Denver’s 5-Day forecast. We’ll see a gradual warming trend as we move into the month of July and approach the 4th of July next weekend.