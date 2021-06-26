DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Pride returned to in-person celebrations this year, but a large parade was still not part of the plan. The Center on Colfax hosted one of six hubs for Pride celebrations on Saturday.
Organizers changed the schedule to not conflict with Juneteenth.
"After a year of being isolated, it just feels really nice to be back with people who are like me, and I think I can speak for most of the LGBTQ community that after a year of isolation this is a chance to be our authentic selves and be with each in a safe, respectful way," said Joe Foster, a spokesman at The Center On Colfax.
A protest caused some panic for those celebrating. Protesters with Rainbows against Capitalism interrupted the party, but police removed them without any problems.
Denver police says reports of an active shooter were unfounded. Police officials say there were three arrests throughout the event, but did not have specifics about the protest.