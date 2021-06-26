DENVER (CBS4) – Claims of an active shooter at PRIDE festivities in Denver are false, Denver police say. The Center on Colfax and Denver PRIDE organizers say there was a security incident at the Colfax Pride Hub Saturday afternoon.
They say it was resolved, and no arrests were made. No one was reportedly hurt.
“Long story short: protesting does not give you the right to damage property,” the center tweeted.
PSA: the security incident at the Center on Colfax Pride Hub has been resolved, no arrests were made, and no one was injured. (Long story short: protesting does not give you the right to damage property.) Thank you to our security team for their quick response!
Denver police officials say officers in riot gear may have been present on standby, but they did not have information about them responding to any confrontation at all.