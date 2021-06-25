ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A wildlife camera was in the perfect position when a moose decided to cool off in a creek!
It was set up at Rocky Peak, just north of Steamboat Springs, and captured the video in mid-May.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The moose splashed around right in front of the camera for at least two minutes. You can watch it in the video player above.READ MORE: Michael Whyte Sentenced To Life For 1987 Murder Of Fort Carson Soldier Darlene Krashoc
Lindsey Fisher and J.R. Adams shared the video.MORE NEWS: Dog Rescued From Hot Truck In Loveland 'Would Surely Have Died'
“We were so excited to see this happy moose romping around in the pond to cool off!” Fisher told CBS4.