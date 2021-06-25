DENVER (CBS4) – If your weekend plans include a trip to the top of Pikes Peak or Mount Evans you will want to pay close attention to the weather. Both locations could pick up several inches of heavy, wet snow over the next few days as a cool and wet weather pattern settles into Colorado.
Summer snow is very common above the tree line in Colorado, especially on top of our peaks that reach over 14,000 feet. Over the next few days the high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s or lower 40s on Pikes Peak and Mount Evans.
In fact click here to check out the specific forecast for the top of Pikes Peak from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. They say totals could exceed a foot between Saturday and Sunday. Click here for the latest detailed forecast on Mount Evans from the National Weather Service in Boulder.