Rex Visited Arapahoe Sheriff's Office As Part Of Take Your Dog To Work Day
Rex is training to become a therapy dog.
6 minutes ago
Child Psychologist Named As Fourth $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
This week's winner in the the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway says she has been in "complete and utter shock" since she learned the news.
1 hour ago
A Man Has Been Charged For A Murder That Happened In 1994
Denver District Attorneys office has cracked a cold case and charged a man with for the murder of a woman in 1994.
3 hours ago
Weekend Will Start With Showers And Storms
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
3 hours ago
Weekend Will Start With Showers And Storms
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
3 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Heavy Summer Snow May Threaten Pikes Peak International Hill Climb On Sunday
Unfortunately the weather outlook isn't looking too good for the race.
Up To A Foot Of Snow Could Fall On Pikes Peak And Mount Evans This Weekend
If your weekend plans include a trip to the top of Pikes Peak or Mount Evans you will want to pay close attention to the weather.
Dog Rescued From Hot Truck In Loveland 'Would Surely Have Died'
Police in Loveland say a Doberman puppy left in a pickup truck "would surely have died" if a good Samaritan hadn't called for help. Police say the temperature inside the truck was in the range of 114 to 140 degrees.
Colorado Weather: Omega Block To Help Wildfire Fight With Daily Storms, Cooler Temps
The extended forecast calls for much cooler temperatures with several chances for showers and thunderstorms statewide.
Latest Sports
Throwback Royal Blue Denver Broncos Helmets Could Be Back In 2022
The Denver Broncos could be wearing their throwback royal blue helmets once again.
Gov. Jared Polis Says He's 'Proud' Of Raiders' Carl Nassib For Becoming First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
Governor Polis tweeted his support and pride in the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end who became the first active NFL player to come out as gay earlier this week.
2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Now Available
The jerseys for next month’s All-Star Game at Coors Field are now available on the official online store for Major League Baseball.
Peyton Manning Goes Tubing In Colorado, Poses For Selfie With Teen
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning took his family tubing on the Yampa River in Steamboat.
WeldWerks Brewing Company Names Beer After Denver Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic's 'Sombor Shuffle'
On top of his most valuable player award, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is getting his own beer.
Denver Hometown Hero Chauncey Billups, CSU Rams Star Becky Hammon, Get Closer To Becoming NBA Head Coaches
Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups are one step closer to becoming head coaches in the NBA.
Child Psychologist From Douglas County Is This Week's $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway
A child psychologist is the state's fourth $1 million winner in a lottery that's hoping to inspire more Colorado residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Race To Vaccinate Teens Against COVID Underway
Sporting events may be one way to target students who haven't been vaccinated. But for many competitors at the Colorado High School Track and Field Championship, they got their shots long ago to be in top condition.
50% Of Coloradans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Hospitalizations Reach Lowest Level Since October
Half of Colorado's population is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday by the state.
40% Of Colorado COVID Cases Are New, More Transmissible Delta Variant, Health Officials Say
Health officials say efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are more important than ever, as Colorado is now facing the challenge of a new, more transmissible, COVID strain called the Delta variant.
Delta Variant Makes Up 40% Of COVID-19 Cases In Colorado, Health Department Says
The delta variant is now estimated to make up 40% of cases in Colorado.
COVID-19 Cold Calls: Colorado Health Department Begins Calling Unvaccinated Residents
On Monday, officials from Colorado's health department began calling residents 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19.
A Small Plane Crashed At The Northern Colorado Reginal Airport, No One Was Hurt
A small plane crashed this morning but both the pilot and passenger were able to walk away without any injuries.
4 hours ago
Michael Whyte Sentenced To Life For 1987 Murder Of Fort Carson Soldier Darlene Krashoc
A 58-year-old man was sentenced on Friday for a murder he committed in his 20s. Michael Whyte was found guilty of murder in the death of Army Specialist Darlene Krashoc in 1987. On Friday, he was sentenced to life without parole.
4 hours ago
