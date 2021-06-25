ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney’s office said the investigation into the shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday is a “massive and complex effort” — and they are not yet releasing details about the death of Johnny Hurley.
"District Attorney [Alexis] King appreciates the significant and warranted public interest in these tragic events, but emphasizes that premature release of information can compromise witness interviews and other evidence collection that is critical to a fully vetted investigation outcome," the office stated.
“Ethical rules also prohibit the release of additional information at this time.”
When the investigation is complete, District Attorney King will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.
Hurley is being remembered as a hero for that attempt to stop gunman Ronald Troyke.
Investigators say Troyke ambushed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley before he was shot.
Funeral services for Beesley have been scheduled for Tuesday, June 29.