DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to take place this Sunday, June 27. It’s the second oldest auto race in the United States with a course covering 12.42 miles with 156 turns. It ends at the summit of Pikes Peak which has an elevation of 14,115 feet.
RELATED: Up To A Foot Of Snow Could Fall On Pikes Peak And Mount Evans This Weekend
Unfortunately the weather outlook isn’t looking too good for the race. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo is calling for occasional snow starting Friday night and lasting through the entire weekend. Several inches of snow is possible, especially late Saturday and early Sunday.