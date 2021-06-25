A Small Plane Crashed At The Northern Colorado Reginal Airport, No One Was HurtA small plane crashed this morning but both the pilot and passenger were able to walk away without any injuries.

Michael Whyte Sentenced To Life For 1987 Murder Of Fort Carson Soldier Darlene KrashocA 58-year-old man was sentenced on Friday for a murder he committed in his 20s. Michael Whyte was found guilty of murder in the death of Army Specialist Darlene Krashoc in 1987. On Friday, he was sentenced to life without parole.

Gas Line Leak In Boulder County Blamed On 'Criminal Mischief'A gas leak that forced evacuations in unincorporated Boulder County on Thursday evening was caused by "criminal mischief," according to the sheriff's office.

Dog Rescued From Hot Truck In Loveland 'Would Surely Have Died'Police in Loveland say a Doberman puppy left in a pickup truck "would surely have died" if a good Samaritan hadn't called for help. Katie Johnston reports.

Denver Pride Returns This WeekendThere are plenty of ways to celebrate Denver Pride this weekend -- in person or online!

COVID In Colorado: CDC Investigating Outbreak Of Delta Variant In Mesa CountyThe Delta variant was originally identified in India and now it's moving across our state, accounting for three quarters of new cases. A team from the CDC is now in Mesa County.

