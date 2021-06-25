DENVER (AP) – Thousands of immigrant farmworkers in Colorado will soon have minimum wage, overtime and labor organizing rights under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Jared Polis. The governor also planned to sign into law a measure to create a state fund to help indigent immigrants get legal representation in deportation proceedings.
The twin measures are part of a raft of bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature to boost immigrant rights.
Farmworkers in several U.S. states have collective bargaining rights to some extent — rights originally denied them on the basis of skin color under U.S. labor laws first adopted in the 1930s. Colorado now joins that group.
