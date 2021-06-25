DENVER (CBS4) — This weekend is Denver Pride. Typically, this is the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain region. It would typically draw more than 450,000 people over two days. But this year the event will look a little different.
There are still plenty of ways to celebrate: There is a 5K with an in-person and virtual option. And the Coors Light Virtual Parade returns this year. This year will also feature "Pride Hubs" — which are designated places around the community where people can meet up in person — while avoiding a huge crowd.
On Thursday, The Dairy Block in Denver's Ball Park neighborhood hosted a community art project in honor of Pride Month. A group of people worked together to create a picket fence with words of love and encouragement for the LGBTQ+ community.