DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature will give Colorado some help over the next several days when it comes to fighting wildfires. The extended forecast calls for much cooler temperatures with several chances for showers and thunderstorms statewide.

The break in the dry, hot weather is thanks to the jet stream which has formed an Omega Block to our northwest. It gets this name because the wind pattern makes a shape that resembles the Greek letter – Omega.

Those under the ridge of high pressure will experience all-time record highs this weekend. Temperatures could top 110 degrees in Portland, Oregon!

On either side of the ridge is an area of lower pressure with a northerly flow of cool wind. This pattern is stagnant which means it will persist for 3 to 5 days. In addition to being cooler this pattern puts Colorado in a favorable position to get some wet weather too.

High temperatures on Friday will mostly be in the 70s around Colorado with some 50s and 60s in the mountains. A few 80s are possible on the western slope and eastern plains. Because it will be warmest near the Kansas state line we could see a few of the thunderstorms turn strong to severe by Friday afternoon.

If you like this weather pattern I have good news for you! We expect more of the same over the upcoming weekend.

If you’re making outdoor plans it won’t be a total washout but we’ll definitely see more clouds than sunshine around the state through the weekend. Each and every day will include a chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours.