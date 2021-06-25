DENVER (CBS4) – There’s still no word on the status of Cassondra Stratton, a woman with Colorado ties who is among the missing after a condo building collapse in Florida. Four people have been confirmed dead and as of Friday evening 159 were missing. The rubble from the destruction is still considered too unstable to venture too far into it.
As of Friday evening, she is the only missing person CBS4 has heard of who has ties to Colorado.
RELATED: Get Complete Condo Collapse Coverage On CBSMiami.com
Mike Stratton, a prominent Colorado political strategist, has flown out to the Miami area.
He released a statement on Friday thanking all “…the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home.”
Mike Stratton’s full statement lies below:
Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does — whether as an actress, model or Pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.
Mike Stratton is a senior policy advisor with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.