Child Psychologist From Douglas County Is This Week's $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayA child psychologist is the state's fourth $1 million winner in a lottery that's hoping to inspire more Colorado residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Race To Vaccinate Teens Against COVID UnderwaySporting events may be one way to target students who haven't been vaccinated. But for many competitors at the Colorado High School Track and Field Championship, they got their shots long ago to be in top condition.

50% Of Coloradans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Hospitalizations Reach Lowest Level Since OctoberHalf of Colorado's population is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday by the state.

40% Of Colorado COVID Cases Are New, More Transmissible Delta Variant, Health Officials SayHealth officials say efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are more important than ever, as Colorado is now facing the challenge of a new, more transmissible, COVID strain called the Delta variant.

Delta Variant Makes Up 40% Of COVID-19 Cases In Colorado, Health Department SaysThe delta variant is now estimated to make up 40% of cases in Colorado.

COVID-19 Cold Calls: Colorado Health Department Begins Calling Unvaccinated ResidentsOn Monday, officials from Colorado's health department began calling residents 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19.