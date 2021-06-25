CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos could be wearing their throwback royal blue helmets once again. The NFL announced on Thursday it will end its one-helmet rule following the 2021 season. The new rule allows teams to add a second helmet option starting in 2022, and teams can also add an alternate color.

John Elway on Oct. 2, 1988, in a Denver Broncos game against the Chargers in San Diego.

John Elway in a 1988 Denver Broncos game against the Chargers in San Diego. (credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Teams looking to add a second helmet must inform the NFL which alternate color helmet they intend to use for the 2022 season no later than the end of July, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Before the one-helmet rule was in place back in 2013, the Broncos would occasionally wear their throwback uniforms with bygone logos and colors.

In 1994, the Broncos wore a uniform from the 1965-66 season with a white bucking bronco on orange helmets.

For the 50th anniversary of the American Football League, the Broncos wore brown-and-yellow uniforms for two games in 2009.

The Broncos have put their retro D logo on their helmets for Color Rush games.

Denver Broncos color rush uniforms with old logo on the helmet before the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts on December 14, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Denver Broncos color rush uniforms with old logo on the helmet before the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts on December 14, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the second helmet option and alternate color on the table, fans have expressed which jerseys they would like to see in 2022.

