BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– People are encouraged to visit a beautiful living memorial that stands along the fence in front of the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder- and take some of it with them. The memorial, which honors the 10 victims killed on March 22, is filled with thousands of fresh flowers.
Artists created the vertical garden and now the public is urged to stop by and naturally "dissolve" the installation by taking a flower and gifting it forward.
King Soopers donated all of the fresh flowers, nearly 7,000, for the installation.
The installation will last as long as there are flowers.
The temporary #BoulderStrong Resource Center that opened in late March has been replaced by a permanent center that sponsors say will be better suited to meet the evolving needs of Boulder residents.
The new location at 2935 Baseline Road is designed to be more convenient than the original location, which was right next to the King Soopers. Organizers say it was difficult to revisit that location.