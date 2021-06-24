LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people living in one neighborhood of Longmont are concerned about a federally protected bird that seems to be making quite an impact on their quality of life. And not necessarily in a good way.

The past few summers for neighbors Jodi Halsey and Candice Hayes have been pretty gross. Turkey vultures have been roosting in the trees in front of their Longmont homes and making a huge mess.

“The regurgitation, the fecal matter and the waste,” says Jodi, “It sticks pretty harsh and it sticks to the cars and it’s not fun dealing with at all.”

They have had to clean off of their yards and cars frequently because of the mess the turkey vultures make and they aren’t alone. People all over Longmont deal with the birds with little recourse, because they are a federally protected species.

That didn’t stop someone from shooting two bird with a pellet gun just around the corner from Jodi and Candice’s neighborhood though. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the first incident was in May and the most recent one was June 15 or June 16. Jodi and Candice say that shooting the birds is not a solution.

“Oh, my gosh, no. Absolutely not,” says Jodi, “I’m like the last person to be like, ‘Kill them all!'”

“I’m not like that,” Candice adds, “We’re not going to kill any of the birds because they don’t need to be killed.”

They do think something needs to be done, though. They would like to see the city haze them or let them break the noise ordinance law to scare them away with loud noises. They have asked the City of Longmont for help but they say aside from hanging effigies the women made to scare them off, the city hasn’t lent a hand.

They hope someone will step in before more birds get hurt and more summers are spent cleaning up vulture poop.

“All we’re asking for is some help. It’s not going to get any better.”

The penalty should you get caught harming a turkey vulture is up to $15,000. If you know anything about the vultures shot near Central Elementary call the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 or through Operation Game Thief by calling 1-877-265-6648. You could get a reward.