DENVER (CBS4) — The Muddy Slide Fire burning in Routt County continues to grow, burning roughly 3,500 acres about six miles east of Yampa. Zachary Buffalow shared some incredible photos with CBS4 taken Tuesday night.
You can see the red skies from the fire — as well as a personal look at those fire crews who are tackling those flames. The U.S. Forest Service says 101 personnel are working on the fire.
The fire started Sunday afternoon. It’s not yet know what sparked it.
Those crews hope to have it contained by July 7.
